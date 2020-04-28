What a change we’ve been experiencing in our daily lives! Social distancing, ordering online, wearing masks, sheltering in place and other impacts. We’re fortunate to live in northern Michigan where we can get outside, take a walk, and enjoy the beauty around us. Missaukee Conservation District has implemented several programs and opportunities to help keep you involved with our natural resources.
Seedling Sale
The event will take place Friday, May 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Missaukee County Road Commission, 1199 N. Morey Road (M-66), Lake City. Orders are being taken until April 30, 2020 and while some species are no longer available there is still a nice selection of hardwoods, conifers, shrubs, and fruit to choose from. Catalogs are available online at www.missaukeecd.org and in an information holder outside our office door. For those who have placed an order, curbside pick-up will take place. Just drive up, tell us your name, we’ll get your order and place it in your vehicle. No need to get out of your vehicle. For those who want to browse the seedlings that are still available, social distancing will take place and the number of people inside the building will be limited.
Quarantine Quest: Get Outside Missaukee County!
Complete ten challenges and receive a cool Missaukee Conservation District cinch sack. The challenges are:
1. Habitat Hunt — Search for habitat elements for different animals.
2. Spring Nature Walk — Go on a sensory nature walk.
3. Tree Detective — Use tree clues to identify a tree.
4. All About My Tree — Draw a picture and tell about your tree.
5. Make a Leaf Rubbing — Turn leaves into art.
6. Play Buddy Bison’s Backyard Bingo — Choose activities to do outdoors and fill out the bingo card.
7. Make a Bird Feeder — Use recycled materials to make a bird feeder and place it in your yard.
8. Be a Bird Sleuth — Use clues to identify a bird.
9. Be a Wildlife Tracker — Find tracks as you explore outdoors.
10. Make a Nature Journal — Follow the instructions to make your own nature journal.
An optional eleventh challenge is the Recycling Racoon Word Search, find words to help you learn about which items can be recycled.
How do you play? Complete each of the challenges, save the worksheets or pictures and bring them to our office and you’ll receive a cinch sack. The challenges can be downloaded from on our website at http://missaukeecd.org/quarantine-quest-get-outside-missaukee-county/.
Rules
Quest is for Missaukee County residents only.
Quest will run from April 15, 2020 to June 15, 2020.
All 10 challenges must be completed to earn a cinch sack.
Challenges can be completed in your backyard, neighborhood, park, or nature trail.
When you have completed the quest please bring the completed challenges to our office to pick up your cinch sack.
Please call 231-839-7193 before visiting our office.
We are located at 6180 West Sanborn Road, Lake City (the Health Department building).
If you have any questions or need us to print and mail the challenges, please email Andrea Mayer at andrea.mayer@macd.org.
Nature Trail
The 1.5-mile nature trail is located at our office and is enjoyable, accessible, and close to town. There are benches, a marked trail, a Free Little Library, and a picnic table for your enjoyment. Dogs are welcome and a dog station is on-site complete with a garbage can and bags so you can clean up after your dog while on the trail.
Geocache
Geocaching is referred to as the world’s largest treasure hunt. It is a real-world, outdoor treasure hunting game using GPS-enabled devices (including your smartphone). Participants navigate to a specific set of GPS coordinates and then attempt to find the geocache (container) hidden at that location. Why geocache? It’s fun, no special equipment is needed, it’s great by yourself or with your family, social distancing can easily be done, it gets you outside and it can be done anywhere in the world. Within 15 miles of Missaukee Conservation District’s office, there are close to 500 geocache sites, there are two caches at our site. Want to learn more? Visit www.geocaching.com.
Recycling
While the Missaukee County Recycling Center has been closed since March 18, 2020 due to social distancing concerns there is hope on the horizon. It is officially reopening May 4, 2020 and while operations are changing slightly the facility will once again be available. Hours will be Monday, Tuesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers are asked to remain in their vehicle, vehicles will be streamed in a single line, and staff will wear masks and gloves.
Farmer support
Jodi DeHate, technician, has been in the office answering questions, sharing information via social media and on the phone, and directing people to resources during this time. Participating in webinars, Zoom meetings and scheduling farm while completing the documentation necessary to help farmers obtain a MAEAP verification has kept her busy. We’re proud to be working with the very people that keep the world fed by helping them to implement and maintain best management practices.
Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Control Permits
While construction has been included in the list of non-essentials during the Executive Order, our Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Control (SESC) Agents have been doing routine inspections and issuing permits. Issuing permits to landowners during this time helps them to be ready to get their project started immediately once the ban has been lifted. What is an SESC permit? It’s required by state law to obtain any time a project disturbs soil within 500 feet of a body of water or more than one acre of land. The purpose of it is to prevent sediment from impacting our bodies of water. Sediment is the product of uncontrolled erosion. Erosion and sedimentation result in loss of fertile topsoil, filling of lakes and streams, increased flooding, damage to plant and animal life and structural damage to buildings and roads.
Sherry Blaszak is the Missaukee Conservation District and Recycling Center Manager. For more information call 231.839.7193 or email sherry.blaszak@macd.org.
