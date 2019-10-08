It’s a little early for looking back over the last year and projecting what next year will be like. That normally happens in the week before New Year’s Day. With the natural resource and agricultural world in the Cadillac area about to enter winter dormancy, looking back and looking forward in the fall is part of the rhythm of nature.
After two years of dry springs, this year we had a cool wet spring that affected farms, gardens and forests. Was that weather pattern beneficial or not? It depends on what you look at for a measurement. While no one is really good at predicting six to 12 months in advance, the people who work at the local Conservation District want to tell you about what they are planning for.
Conservation Districts are a unique local governmental body that exist solely to assist local landowners to be stewards of their natural resources. Many residents of Wexford County do not even know what it is and what its purpose is. The Wexford Conservation District, and every other Conservation District exists to advise, educate and to draw attention to issues that negatively affect out natural environment and assist, and, with other cooperators, to help landowners improve their wetlands, shorelines, forests, fields and agricultural land.
In the forestry world, we have been warned about the dreaded Asian Long-horned beetle. This insect is definitely one to watch for, but so far it has not been found in the state of Michigan. Yet we see trees dying everywhere, along the road and deep in the woods. Often Conservation District staff are asked to give a reason why. Upon examination, some unusual trends have developed. Pests with hard to pronounce names are attacking trees with increasing frequency. These pests are common in the environment, but attack trees that are weakened by environmental factors. The Conservation District forester would like to tell you about them.
In the agricultural world, farmers are not always challenged with costs, markets and weather. Jim Williams, NRCS District Conservationist, is seeing a growing interest in Wexford County in “hobby” or part-time growers that endeavor to produce small amounts of specialty crops with less or no reliance on pesticides. Owners often are looking to start hoop houses, beehives and maple syrup operations. With a growing understanding of the struggling pollinator ecosystem, many residents are planting gardens and plots with plants and wildflowers with the express goal of providing healthy native plants that benefit pollinators. Jim Williams would like to talk to you about conservation practices.
According to Vicki Sawicki, Coordinator of the North Country Invasive Species Management Area, Wexford County is an exceptional example of cooperation. The Wexford County Road Commission has taken the occurrence of Japanese Knotweed and Phragmites in road rights-of-ways very seriously and is actively controlling them in ditch-banks throughout the county. They even time the mowing of locations of certain invasive plants during certain times to avoid spread According to Sawicki, Wexford County is in better shape because of excellent partners. Do you have invasive species and don’t know if and how to deal with it? The staff of North Country Invasive Species Management Area would like to talk with you.
The Wexford Conservation District will host a presentation on Tuesday evening, November 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. with all of these specialists present to speak with you. This presentation will include the challenges to forests, agriculture and from invasive species. The presentation will be at the Conservation District located in the USDA Service Center at 7192 Boon Road (East 34 Road). This presentation will be in conjunction with the annual meeting of the Wexford Conservation District and is open to the public. If you would like more information or would like to attend, please contact District Forester, Larry Czelusta at 231-775-7681 extension 3 or email him at larry.czelusta@macd.org. Everyone is welcome just to come and join the discussion or just listen and learn.
Larry Czelusta is the Outreach Forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska Counties. For more information about trees and forestry, contact Larry by phone, email or stop by the office at the USDA Service Center at 7192 E. 34 Road (Boon Road) in Cadillac.
