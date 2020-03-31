Conserving our natural resources is a great way to get outside and do some work on your land. Your USDA office is open and willing to assist you with questions related to improving the resources on your farm, forest or grasslands.
To assist with the economics of doing conservation work, the USDA provides financial assistance through various conservation programs. The Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) is one such program.
CSP provides annual payments for five years to maintain the existing level of stewardship and provides payments for additional conservation activities. The stewardship component of the payment is based on the number of resource concerns that you have addressed at the time of your application is processed. The concerns that we evaluate are related to soil, water, air, plants and animals. There are nine priority concerns evaluated for the crop and pastureland uses, seven on forestlands and four each on your farmstead and other areas that we call associated ag lands. CSP will pay you $300 per concern addressed on each land use and a per-acre payment of $7.50/crop acre, $3/pasture acre, and $0.50/forest acre enrolled annually. Existing contracts that I manage in Osceola and Lake counties have an annual payment of $2,000 to over $6,000.
An additional activity is required to be installed on each land use enrolled in the contract. There is a wide range of activities that can be used to address a concern or make enhancements to your management. Some examples include the establishment of pollinator habitat to improve conditions for bees and butterflies that are experiencing declining populations. Improved systems for managing fertility, soil health, pests and grazing are also included as eligible activities. Forestland owners can increase forest diversity through planting or managing the number of dead standing trees which provide habitat for many wildlife species.
To be eligible for this and other USDA programs the applicant must be in compliance with the Highly Erodible Land and Wetland Conservation provisions of the Farmbill. They must also meet the adjusted gross income limitations, which is currently a $900,000 yearly average. If the applicant is a corporation, limited liability company, or other type of entity, then each member must certify their compliance with these rules. Payments to entities will be reduced by the percent share that any non-compliant individuals have in that entity.
The program is based on a competitive selection process where forestland owners compete against each other forest owners for funding and agricultural applicants compete for funds with other farms. Selections are based on a ranking score, where those with the highest level of existing and planned stewardship will score best.
At the end of your five-year contract, you have an option to apply for a renewal contract. Renewal contracts require that you complete additional conservation activities and are also competitive selections. If you decide not to renew the contract you would need to wait two years before applying for CSP again. However, if your renewal application is not selected, you would be allowed to apply for the next regular CSP sign up.
If you don’t feel that you’re ready for CSP the USDA has other programs available to address existing resource concerns.
Greg White is the District Conservationist for the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Osceola & Lake Counties. For more information, USDA conservation programs contact Greg by phone at (231) 465-8007, by email at greg.white@usda.gov. The USDA is an Equal Opportunity Provider, Employer & Lender.
