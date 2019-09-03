The opportunity to add tree and shrub diversity to your property this fall is fast approaching. The Osceola-Lake and Mecosta County Conservation Districts are currently taking orders for fall seedling sales. Ordering deadline is Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at 3 p.m. Pickup date is Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time to plant a tree is now.
Tree diversity with disease and pests
There are several reasons to strive for a greater diversity of tree species in your woodlot. The most important reason to promote diversity is to limit the harmful effects of disease and forest pests. If 25% of your woodlands are a single species, a single disease or pest may be able to eliminate that species entirely. On the other hand, a woodland comprised of 30 tree species will be much less susceptible to degradation from a single disease or pest. The most devastating diseases and pests have been introduced from other countries. Native trees have no built-up defense and the disease or pest does not have any natural predators to help keep their populations in check.
Historical reasons for tree diversity
There have been many historical examples of why tree diversity is important in an ecosystem. There have been several tree species that have been completely wiped out by disease and pests in the U.S. Dutch elm disease was first discovered in the 1920s and devastated native elm trees. Some cities lost almost every street tree to the disease. An introduced beetle on a lumber shipping container caused the massive elm decline throughout all of North America.
This topic would not be complete without discussing the chestnut blight that decimated the American chestnut tree. Caused by a fungus brought from Asia in the early Twentieth Century, it enters through tree wounds and eventually kills the tree. The American chestnut numbered in the billions of trees and was arguably the most important economic tree in North America.
Finally, one of the most recent examples of the need for diversity is the death of the ash tree. Still visible in forests and yards today, the ash tree is a stark reminder of the challenges forests still face against disease and pests. The Emerald Ash Borer was first detected in Michigan in 2002. It is yet another introduced species that has taken a toll on diversity. In Michigan, millions of ash trees have been killed and some projections predict the death of billions of ash trees in North America.
Why is tree diversity important?
The importance of tree diversity to protect forests from disease and pests is paramount. There are many other reasons to also promote tree diversity. I think everyone can appreciate the fall foliage that central Michigan has to offer and tree diversity contributes to the brilliant fall colors. A diverse forest provides a kaleidoscope of viewing opportunity. The same diversity principal applies to the spring blooming period.
Tree diversity also benefits the ecosystem. Everything from soil health to wildlife populations are influenced by tree diversity. Greater tree diversity houses and feeds the greatest amount of life. From bacteria and mycorrhizae in the soil to bird and insect species, tree diversity benefits the most forms of life. Tree diversity can also be incorporated for the seasonal needs of wildlife. Conifers can be planted to provide thermal and bedding cover during fall and winter.
Mark your calendars
Please mark your calendars, ordering deadline is Thursday, September 19, at 3 p.m. Pickup date is Friday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Paris Park Fish Hatchery. If you have any questions, contact the Osceola-Lake Conservation District at (231) 465-8012 or email mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org. Residents of Mecosta County should contact Mecosta Conservation District at (231) 796-0909 or email charmaine.lucas@mi.nacdnet.net.
Mark Sweppenheiser is the District Manager for Osceola-Lake Conservation District. For more information contact him at (231) 465-8012, mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District Office at 138 W. Upton, Suite 2, Reed City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.