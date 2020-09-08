The opportunity to add tree and shrub plantings to your property this fall is fast approaching. The Osceola-Lake and Mecosta County Conservation Districts are currently taking orders for fall seedling sales. The ordering deadline is Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. Pickup date is Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9 to 4:00 p.m. We don’t offer any extra seedlings at the fall sale for purchase. Native plants will also be offered for sale at the seedling pickup on October 2, 2020. The native plants are not preordered and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
“The true meaning of life is to plant trees; under whose shade you do not expect to sit.‘ Nelson Henderson.
Benefits of Fall Planting
Fall is a great time to plant trees and shrubs in the right soil, heavy clay should be avoided. Summer heat can be stressful on new plantings, especially if drought conditions exist. Fall brings lower temperatures and increased moisture in the soil, reducing the need for supplemental watering. Late September to November is the optimal time to plant. Fall plantings allow trees and shrubs to acclimate to the site and establish their roots before facing the summer heat in their new location. Soil temperatures are warmer in fall than spring, helping aid in root establishment before going dormant in winter. Weed control is still important for the spring, weed mats or mulch should be considered. The number one cause of seedling mortality is grass and weed competition.
Keep Tree Diversity in Mind
Tree diversity is an important consideration in protecting forests. Forest stands that have less diversity are more suspectable to disease and pests. One of the most recent examples of the need for diversity is the death of the ash tree. The Emerald Ash Borer was first detected in Michigan in 2002. In Michigan, millions of ash trees have been killed and some projections predict the death of billions of ash trees in North America. Still visible in forests and yards today, the ash tree is a stark reminder of the challenge’s forests face.
There are many other reasons to also promote tree diversity. Everyone can appreciate the fall foliage that central Michigan has to offer and tree diversity contributes to the brilliant fall colors. The same diversity principle applies to the spring blooming period. Tree diversity also benefits the ecosystem. Everything from soil health to wildlife populations is influenced by tree diversity. From bacteria and mycorrhizae in the soil to bird and insect species, tree diversity benefits the most forms of life. Tree diversity can also be incorporated for the seasonal needs of wildlife. Conifers can be planted to provide thermal and bedding cover during fall and winter.
Trillion Tree Initiative
In February 2020, President Trump announced that the U.S. would join the initiative to plant one trillion trees worldwide. This effort is a common-sense approach to sequestering carbon which reduces atmospheric greenhouse gases. Regardless of the negative impacts, the pandemic has had on the federal government’s response to the initiative, this cause is something that most property owners can join. Most homeowners have some space to plant more trees. If your interest is in carbon sequestration, plant more spruce trees, but please remember to add a little diversity. According to a USDA Forest Service study in 2002, spruce trees can sequester almost 200,000 pounds per acre of carbon in the soil, forest floor, and trees in Spruce-fir forest types. If you are unsure what to plant, contact the conservation district and talk with a resource professional about the goals and vision for your property.
Mark Your Calendars
Please mark your calendars, ordering deadline is Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. Pickup date is Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9 to 4:00 p.m. at Paris Park Fish Hatchery.
If you have any questions, contact the Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 231-465-8012 or email mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org.
Residents of Mecosta County should contact Mecosta Conservation District at 231-796-0909 or email brook.baumann@macd.org.
Mark Sweppenheiser is the District Manager for Osceola-Lake Conservation District. For more information contact him at 231-465-8012, mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District Office at 138 W. Upton, Suite 2, Reed City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.