This year, as in the past two years, the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) is able to offer cost-share to property owners and land managers battling regional high priority invasive species. Invasive species are those not native to the area, and that poses a threat to the economy, human health, or the environment. The species that qualify for the cost-share program are knotweed, phragmites, common/glossy buckthorn, oriental bittersweet, tree-of-heaven, wild parsnip, garlic mustard, and bristly locust. Qualifying properties for the program are any private or public lands within the six-county region covered by NCCISMA. This includes Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties.
With the cost-share program, a property owner pays only half of the cost for NCCISMA to treat an infestation of one of the previously listed high priority species. The other half of the cost is picked up by the state, thanks to funding through the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program. NCCISMA operates under the partnering conservation districts representative of its six counties. The conservation districts are local units of government. As such, the districts, as well as NCCISMA, are not-for-profit entities. The cost to the property owner who participates in NCCISMA's cost-share program equates to $60 per hour for a two-person crew and includes all expenses for chemicals, equipment, man-hours, and mobilization.
In 2019 NCCISMA's cost-share program helped property owners with control at 36 different sites, providing invasive species treatment and habitat improvement on over 100 acres. Due to uncertainties related to the recent state budget shortfalls, there was a freeze on NCCISMA's funding from the state for this program beginning this past April and lasting through the end of July. This funding has now been restored. Despite a late start to the season, NCCISMA is optimistic that in 2020 they will meet or surpass the number of sites and acres treated under the cost-share program in 2019. Many of the region's high priority species are most effectively treated in late summer or fall.
Property owners or land managers interested in participating in the cost-share program are encouraged to apply soon. Prioritization of cost-shared jobs will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. Also, the window for treatment in 2020 closes with the first hard frost of the season. Furthermore, while they have secured cost-share program funding for the 2020 season, NCCISMA's cost-share program is grant-funded, and continuation of the program in subsequent years is not guaranteed.
Applying for the cost-share program is simple. Interested landowners and land-managers should contact NCCISMA's Invasive Species Technician, Zach Peklo, at 248-210-6047. Upon request, Zach will visit a property and work up a quote. There is no cost for the site visit and quote. If a property owner is on-site, has proof of property ownership, such as a recent property tax bill, and agrees to the quoted price and treatment plan, the treatment can often be done right then.
NCCISMA is governed by a ten-member steering committee, comprised of representatives from each of the five partnering conservation districts, as well as representatives from a sampling of other NCCISMA partners, such as the Huron-Manistee National Forest and Michigan State University Extension. This steering committee is intent that NCCISMA's for-hire services are not in competition with local contractors that perform the same services for profit. This has not been a problem since NCCISMA is not equipped to perform control on extensive infestations, where specialized equipment like a boom-sprayer would be required, nor do they have the all-terrain vehicles that would be needed to perform control in hard to reach locations. NCCISMA refers jobs outside of the scope of their abilities to local contractors that specialize in invasive species control. Conversely, in the past, some local contractors have referred landowners with smaller jobs to NCCISMA and their cost-share program.
NCCISMA hopes, in the future, to expand its current cost-share program to assist with the cost of invasive species control on properties that, due to the size and scope of the infestation, do not qualify to have NCCISMA staff perform the work. This will depend on NCCISMA applying for and receiving grants to support this. To be the first to know about new NCCISMA programs, a request to join NCCISMA's partner list should be sent to their Program Coordinator at vicki.sawicki@macd.org.
Vicki Sawicki is the NCCISMA Program Coordinator. For more information on NCCISMA's programs, advice on controlling invasive species on your own, or for help with invasive plant ID, contact Vicki by phone at 231-429-5072, or by email at vicki.sawicki@macd.org. NCCISMA is housed at the Wexford County Courthouse.
