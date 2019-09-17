The Osceola-Lake Conservation District will be holding its Annual Meeting on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Reed City Depot, 200 N. Chestnut St., Reed City.
The meeting agenda includes a cover crop farm tour, lunch, conservation awards, and Director election. Anyone interested in conservation should come out and meet the Osceola-Lake Conservation District team. We are always looking for community involvement in the programs that we offer. The meeting will start at the Depot and then we will caravan to the tour sites. Upon returning to the Depot from the tour, lunch will be served and District Director elections will begin.
Cover Crop Farm Tour
The day will start off with a tour of at two local farms that have added cover crops to their rotation. The tour will be led by Greg White, USDA District Conservationist. The addition of cover crops in cropping systems is becoming a mainstream practice across the country. Cover crops are being used to protect and enhance soil health, increase yield, prevent erosion, reduce fertilizer inputs, control weeds, reduce pests and disease, and help protect crops from drought. It has never been easy to be a farmer, but cover cropping can help protect your profit margins. Even food plotters and hobby farmers are learning the benefits of cover cropping and soil health. To learn about different strategies and cover cropping systems to meet your objectives, join us Saturday, September 28.
Conservation Awards
The Thornton Family will be presented with the Osceola-Lake Conservation Districts “2019 Conservationist of The Year‘ award. The family has the only USDA held permanent wetland easement in Lake County totaling 64 acres on which 32 acres were restored hydrologically. The project also included a 12-acre tree planting and 2.6-acre native prairie planting. They have been instrumental in starting the Soil Health Initiative locally, presenting information on multiple field days, and have donated equipment time. The family has seven years of cover cropping history and are in their sixth year of no-till planting. They use multi-species cover crop mixes and plant their row crops in growing cover crops to improve soil quality. The family also implemented rotational grazing on farm lands with Angus and Texas Longhorn cattle.
Director Election
Longtime District Director L.D. Hesselink is stepping down from the Osceola-Lake Conservation District Board. L.D. has served the Board since 1984. L.D is a retired dairy farmer and helped with the district tree sales. In winter, he could be found at the Florida State Fair dairy booth where he was a speaker. Help us thank L.D for his 35 years of service.
Director elections will follow the farm tour and lunch to fill the vacant seat on the board. Eric Martin is the candidate running for District Director. Eric is a dairy farmer and manages 480 head at Gingrich Meadows in Leroy, Michigan. His family has decades of involvement with the Conservation District. He is interested in soil management and farm practices. Eric also wants to provide the board with his prospective on dairy farming.
Absentee ballots are available for voting in this election. Please see contact information below. Residents are individuals of legal age who can demonstrate residency in the Osceola-Lake Conservation District via one (1) piece of identification.
Mark Your Calendars
Please mark your calendars, the Osceola-Lake Conservation Districts Annual Meeting is scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you plan to attend please RSVP or if you have any questions, contact the Osceola-Lake Conservation District at (231)-465-8012 or email mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org.
Mark Sweppenheiser is the District Manager for Osceola-Lake Conservation District. For more information contact him at 231-465-8012, mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District Office at 138 W. Upton, Suite 2, Reed City.
