Due to all the prevented planting acres in 2019, cover crops have become even more important this season. The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service had initiatives to assist farmers in the planting of cover crops to keep fields from remaining unplanted for the growing season. Fields left unplanted would have been subject to erosion from wind and water, plus weeds would be left unchecked, creating weed issues in the future.
As well as protecting the soil, these cover crops could be harvested as livestock feed. This protected farms from running short on feed in a year that also resulted in many acres of winterkilled alfalfa.
As I was quoted in saying in last week’s article, cover crops are important on all fields every year. Not only can we protect soils from erosion concerns we can build up organic matter to increase nutrient and water holding capacity. Even with all the rain this spring and fall, there were several weeks from mid-July into August where farms were running irrigation systems. That seems to show that we have a degraded system if we can’t hold on to the water in the soil.
Cover crops can also be used to reduce compaction, which allows more of the water to infiltrate instead of creating runoff or ponding in a field. Compaction in fields is another sign of soil degradation.
I heard from more than one producer that they were able to get on their fields this spring due to their no-till/strip-till management system. Those systems leave more structure in the soil that allows for infiltration and can support heavy farming equipment. One farm even noted that he can farm a field under no-till with cover crops where the previous conventional farmer would regularly get stuck.
Due to the importance of cover crops in improving soil systems, I’ve been planting cover crop demonstration plots on farms for several years. This year I wanted to find the optimum timing for seeding a cover crop mix. The goal was to start seeding the cover crop mix in very small plots from the time of crop planting until harvest. I asked the farmers to not change anything in their management and understood that the early seeded cover crop plots would be terminated by post emergence herbicide applications.
Most of the participating farms used residual herbicides rather than a straight glyphosate program. While most of those labels indicate that there is a long planting interval, I found that most of the species would germinate earlier than anticipated. This provides more time for cover crop interseeding over what I had previously thought, but farms must know that the label is the law. If the cover crops will be grazed or harvested as feed, then the herbicide planting interval must be followed. If it will not be fed, then farms take the risk of the covers not growing as planned. We must understand that this is one year’s data, in what most would hope is not a typical year.
The cover crop mix included cereal rye, buckwheat, oats, hairy vetch, annual ryegrass, crimson clover, forage rape, purple top turnips and oilseed radish. The mix was hand broadcast in plots 5 feet x 50 feet, which is either side of a corn row, and a 30-inch space was left between plots.
The early seeded plots germinated well and grew until they were terminated by herbicide applications. The vetch was slower to germinate on some plots and was missed by the glyphosate applications on some fields. The best cover crop growth was on a field that was sprayed with atrazine (1pt/ac) on 5-28-19 and the cover crop plot was seeded on 7-17-19. This field also had the lowest corn planting population (24,000 seeds per acre), was strip tilled into rye residue and had manure applied.
Cover crop plots seeded after mid-July to mid-August did not do well due to dry conditions and increased crop canopy. Those seeded later in August to early September have comparable growth, which shows the seeds likely did not germinate until the canopy began to open up.
If you are thinking that interseeded cover crops will reduce corn yields, then you may find some comfort in knowing that MSU and the University of Wisconsin have done separate research, and both found no yield loss after seeding cover crops into corn after V1 with adequate weed control.
I would encourage all farms interested in improving the resilience of their soils to extreme weather to begin their own small demonstration plots to see where cover crops can fit into their system.
Once some experience is gained and the benefits are seen, I believe farms may start altering some of their practices to get better results from cover crops.
Greg White is the District Conservationist for the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Osceola and Lake counties. For more information on cover crops or soil health, contact Greg by phone at (231) 465-8007, by email at greg.white@usda.gov, or stop by the Reed City Field Office at 138 W. Upton Ave, Suite 2, Reed City, MI 49677.
