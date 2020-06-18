CADILLAC — Nine students enrolled in the Agriscience and Natural Resources program at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center recently earned a certificate endorsed by Ducks Unlimited. Students were assigned an iCEV online course in Ecology and units included forest and grassland management, waterfowl identification, and principles of ecology.
The students receiving the certification are:
• Alyssa Baldwin, Cadillac High School
• Madison Corwin, Lake City High School
• Leo Finkbeiner, Pine River High School
• Audrianna Phillips, Cadillac High School
• Gwen Phillips, Cadillac High School
• Kaden Podbilski, Brethren High School
• Madison Rodrigues, Cadillac High School
• Alexandra Tucker, Cadillac High School
• Molly Vanderhoef, Homeschooled
