CADILLAC — Two Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center graduates were inducted into the CTC Hall of Fame on Thursday, November 7, during the Annual Advisory Committee Dinner. The criteria to be nominated for the Hall of Fame are at least ten years post high school graduation, success in a career related to training received at CTC, and community involvement as an adult.
The honorees are:
• Michael Bush was a student in the Business program at CTC and graduated from Cadillac High School. He attended Northwestern Michigan College and Ferris State University. He is currently employed at Piranha Hose Products in customer service and sales. He has most recently volunteered as a Cadillac Leadership Board Member, Wexford County Commissioner, Cadillac Freedom Festival volunteer, CTC Advisory Committee member, and Cadillac Area Manufacturing member.
• Brian Kanouse was a student in the Building Trades program and graduated from Pine River. After high school, he attended the ABC Electrical Program. Brian is a master electrician and owns UpWard Electrical in McBain. He serves as a volunteer at Resurrection Life Church, Habitat for Humanity, CTC Advisory Committee, and CTC new home construction.
