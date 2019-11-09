CTC presents fellowship award

CADILLAC — Over the years, the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center (CTC) has been fortunate to have outstanding support from individuals and organizations who have generously donated their time, resources, and money to CTC because they believe in the mission of preparing students for career success.
For this reason, CTC staff felt that it was imperative and important to recognize the commitment of these individuals and organizations, thereby the “Duane Elenbaas Career and Technical Education Fellowship Award‘ was created to acknowledge those who go above and beyond to advance CTC and its students. This award was named after Mr. Elenbaas who has made a significant difference in student’s lives by donating money for scholarships for CTC students along with food and clothing for students in need.
On November 7, this year’s Fellowship Award was presented by Mr. Duane Elenbaas to Munson Health Care Cadillac Hospital. CTC has had a great partnership with Munson for many years. Several years ago, CTC partnered with Munson to offer a second year health program at the hospital, which was the first of its kind in the state of Michigan. Munson renovated a section of the hospital for classroom and lab area space specifically for CTC students.
Today, over 40 students are bused to the hospital to receive training and prepare for the Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) exam. The hospital setting offers more opportunities for students to connect with health care professionals and gives them access to the facilities for tours and clinical rotations.
Accepting the award on behalf of Munson Health Care Cadillac Hospital was President, Tonya Smith, Vice President Patient Care Services, Kathryn Bandfield-Keough and HR Director, Bobbie Pontz.
