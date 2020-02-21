CTC receives Excellence in Practice Award

CADILLAC — The Allied Health (AH) /Health Science Careers (HSC) program at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center (CTC) was recently recognized as one of the best in the state.
On Monday, January 27, 2020, the CTC received the “Excellence in Practice Award‘ from the Michigan Department of Education for the AH/HSC program. This award recognizes exemplary practices in preparing Michigan’s students for careers and higher education.
The AH/HSC program offers a powerful technical and rigorous academic curriculum, including academic and technical skills along with career-ready practices. Junior students enter the AH program studying Anatomy and Physiology, medical terminology, vital signs, health career research, and basic medical skills. Senior students enroll in the HSC program, which is housed in a classroom at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. These students study CNA coursework, human structure and function, and become involved in Work-Based Learning opportunities. Over the past 6 years, enrollment numbers have grown significantly. Retention numbers from junior to senior status and graduating students holding a CNA certification has reached almost 100%.
The high rigor and relevant curriculum encompass a variety of state and industry standards including but not limited to First Aid/CPR (Heart saver and BLS) certification, HIPAA certification, Bloodborne Pathogen certification, Infection Control certification, and Medical Safety certification. HSC senior students also obtain Certified Nurse Assistant Certification through the State of Michigan and are career-ready for employment upon graduation. According to the “Hot 50 Michigan’s High Demand, High-Wage Career‘ job outlook through 2026, the Health Careers Fields are among the highest demand and highest wage of the careers reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.