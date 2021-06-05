CTC receives excellence in practice award

CADILLAC — The Clearing the Obstacles to Student Success College and Career Readiness Initiative at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center was recently awarded the Excellence in Practice Award from the Michigan Department of Education.
This initiative recognizes outstanding programs that demonstrate exemplary support of career/college planning for students, promotion of high academic expectations, and linking secondary courses to prepare for postsecondary education and careers.
The award-winning Career and College Readiness Initiative at the CTC is designed to eliminate all barriers that may prevent learning and accessing future careers for all students. Whether students are in need of food, shelter, clothing, driver’s education, medical/dental/vision assistance, the CTC staff is there to meet their needs.
The dedicated CTC staff has established an in-house student food pantry, a student clothing closet, a mentoring program, a driver’s education scholarship program, along with developing the Career Skills program and the Career Prep Academy.
Through relationships that have been formed with Staircase Youth, the Cadillac Backpack program, Michigan Rehabilitation Services, the Cadillac Area Manufacturing Association, Cadillac Area Human Resource Association, Alpha Delta Kappa, local medical/dental/vision physicians and philanthropists, CTC students have even more access for opportunities to help eliminate all barriers.
