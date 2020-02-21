CADILLAC — On Feb. 11, 2020, the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center sponsored the 14th Annual Careers for Women Conference, at Fox Hill Event Center in Cadillac. Over 150 high school girls from seven different local high schools attended this event.
The conference is designed to introduce high school girls to careers that are considered to be nontraditional for women. Over nine professional women volunteered their time to showcase their career field and discuss their passion. The presenters were dynamic and engaging while sharing their journeys to success.
This year’s presenters included: Jamie Thompson (TV 9 & 10 News), Tpr. Andrea Tillman (Michigan State Police), Jodi Dehate (Missaukee Conservation District), Kenda Rivera and Barb Brinks (Brinks Family Creamery), Judy Druskovich (Great Lake Maritime Academy), Dr. Kelley Hughston (Meyer Veterinary Clinic), Dr. Jennifer White (Brite White Dental), Patty Clous (Salon 108 and yoga instructor), and Suzanne Miller (FSU — Construction Management program).
