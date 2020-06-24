CTC student earns ServSafe manager Certification

CADILLAC — Kathleen Merritt of Cadillac High School, has recently earned a ServSafe Manager Certification. She is currently employed at Firehouse 115 in Cadillac and attends Baker College in the Early College program. With this certification, Kathleen will not need to take the sanitation course in culinary school.
The ServSafe Manager Certificate is the highest certification awarded by ServSafe, which is an educational program that was developed by the National Restaurant Association. The Manager Certification focuses on these six aspects of food service that can affect the safety of food:
• Foodborne microorganisms and allergens
• Personal hygiene
• Purchasing, receiving, and storage
• Preparation, cooking and serving
• Facilities, cleaning/sanitizing and pest management
• Regulatory authorities
