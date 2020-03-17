CADILLAC — During the month of February, Dana Swanson (Power Sports and Equipment, Bear Lake HS) competed in the Universal Technical Institute contest (UTI) in Chicago. Dana earned first place in the competition and earned a $2,500 scholarship at UTI where he plans to attend after graduation to pursue a career in Diesel Technology.
CTC student receives scholarship from UTI
- By Staff Cadillac News
-
-
Latest News
- Even in 2020, there's still a place for old school farming practices
- Cadillac City Hall closing to drop-ins Tuesday morning
- Restaurants preparing for operational changes due to COVID-19
- CAPS, Chartwells have steady first day for meal distribution
- Wexford BOC to look at employee pay if COVID-19 quarantine put in place
- YMCA 'mission continues' as gyms ordered to close
- Fire marshal won't get jail time
- Health department warns of scammers claiming to have COVID-19 test results
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 'will come to Cadillac'
- COVID-19 cases jumps to 45 after recent update from Gov. Whitmer
- Charles Joseph Kelly
- Cadillac man charged with possession of meth
- Sunrise Lake Bar closing after 44 years of business
- Stores increasing inventory after selling out of sanitizer, toilet paper
- COVID-19 community cancellations
- Manton man sentenced to jail after deadly June crash
- Barbara L. (Jones) Nigro
- 'We are not yet recommending widespread closures or cancellations'
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.