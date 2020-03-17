CTC student receives scholarship from UTI

Left to right, Dana Swanson and Patrick Leonard (admission representative for MMI UTI).

 Courtesy photo — Jennifer Gaffke

CADILLAC — During the month of February, Dana Swanson (Power Sports and Equipment, Bear Lake HS) competed in the Universal Technical Institute contest (UTI) in Chicago.  Dana earned first place in the competition and earned a $2,500 scholarship at UTI where he plans to attend after graduation to pursue a career in Diesel Technology.

