CADILLAC — On February 22, 2020, students from the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center competed against four other school districts at the SkillsUSA Regional contest. They represented their programs, communities, and schools with outstanding professionalism, work ethic, and demeanor.
Business Management Administration:
• Mitchell Hamilton (Cadillac HS), Cole Crisman (Cadillac HS), Hunter Burton (Cadillac HS), and Korbin Keller (Cadillac HS) – Gold Medal in Entrepreneurship
• Karole Webster (Homeschooled) – Gold Medal in Job Interview
Computers, Networking and Electronics Technology:
• Carter Stark (Pine River HS) – Gold Medal in Information Technology Services
• Jadon Yack (Cadillac HS) – Gold Medal in Internetworking
• Onkar Singh (Lake City HS) – Gold Medal in Related Technical Mathematics
• Simon Goodwin (Cadillac HS) – Gold Medal in Job Demonstration
• Caleb Knoth (Homeschooled) – Silver Medal in Information Technology Services
• Gavin Becktel (Cadillac HS) – Silver Medal in Internetworking
Digital Media Production:
• Abbey Danforth (Cadillac HS) and Ruby Shane (Lake City HS) – Gold Medal in Television Production
• Lukus Herblet (Grayling HS) and Alex Chavez (Manton HS) – Gold Medal in Audio Production
• Alden McCoy (Cadillac Innovation) and Damien Brooks (Cadillac HS) – Silver Medal in Television Production
Heavy Equipment Mechanics:
• Eric Stagg (Mesick HS) – Gold Medal in Diesel Equipment
• Owen Bontekoe (McBain HS) – Silver Medal in Related Technical Mathematics
• Owen Bontekoe (McBain HS) – Bronze Medal in Diesel Equipment
SkillsUSA is a nationally recognized career and technical student organization (CTSO) that helps prepare high school students for careers in trade, technical, and skilled occupations. A CTSO is an integral part of a CTC program by encouraging the development of leadership skills, occupational skills, knowledge and abilities.
