CADILLAC — On Feb. 7, 2020, students enrolled in the Hospitality, Retailing, and Entrepreneurship program at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center (WM-CTC) competed at the Culinary Institute of Michigan, which is a division of Baker College. There were a total of 36 students from seven schools that participated in the competition.
Katie Merritt (Cadillac HS) earned first place and Logan Anway (Cadillac Innovation) placed second in the individual culinary arts contest. These students will compete at the state SkillsUSA competition in April, 2020. Abigail Larson (Lake City HS) and Gabreal Christie (McBain HS) also participated in this regional competition.
In addition to the Culinary Arts and Baking competitions, students had an opportunity to compete in the table service or team banquet events. Katie Merritt received a $2,000 scholarship toward her culinary education at the Culinary Institute of Michigan while Logan Anway received a $1,000 scholarship.
The students worked under the instruction of Chef Trevor Bethke and Chanhom Sikkema at the WM-CTC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.