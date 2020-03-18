CADILLAC — What employers look for on a resume and the positive traits of the ideal employee were among the many topics of the Work Ethic Panel held on March 9 at the Wexford Missaukee Career Technical Center. The panel is a yearly event designed for all first-year CTC students to teach and prepare them for what area employers are looking for in terms of employees and work ethic.
This year’s panel included representatives in hiring positions from a wide variety of Cadillac businesses, Helen Cunningham of Brightstar Care, Tod Winkle from Don's Auto Clinic, Blair Tweesdale from the forestry division of the Department of Natural Resources, Kris Saller of Cadillac Fabrication and Jessica Blood from Culver’s. These representatives answered student questions with the goal of showing students what to do when looking for a job out in the real world, along with creating a better workforce, encouraging students to apply themselves and to dive deep into all opportunities.
CTC Principal, Jason Traviss, said, “We hope that all of the student's questions would get answered and they would find trends in the answers.‘ He added, “It’s important to always be welcoming to opportunity.‘ For most of the students, the work ethic panel is their first exposure to local employers, and the expectations they have of their employees.
