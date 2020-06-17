CADILLAC — Eleven students enrolled in the Heavy Equipment and Automotive programs at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center recently passed at least one or more ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) Certification Tests in Electrical, Brakes, Diesel Engines, or IMMR. Upon passing three of these assessments along with being a student in either the Heavy Equipment or Automotive program for two years, these students have qualified for one year’s work experience toward their two-year work requirement for ASE certification. After one more year of related work experience, these students can become fully ASE certified once they have passed the full version of an ASE test.
The students passing the certification testing:
• Nick Addington, Pine River High School
• Zack Baldwin, Manton High School
• Owen Bontekoe, McBain High School
• Tucker Fisher, Manton High School
• Josh Hall, Lake City High School
• Dakota Hamock, Pine River High School
• Shawn Luthy II, Lake City High School
• Drew Vana, McBain High School
• Tristan Siddall, Manton High School
• Jackson Snyder, McBain High School
• Jaide Stieg, Pine River High School
ASE certification is a nationwide certification for technicians in the Automotive and Heavy Equipment repair fields. Passing ASE tests require a more in-depth understanding of each of the individual repair areas than needed to pass the State of Michigan Mechanics tests. Students who pass the student version of the ASE certification tests have put in the extra effort to learn repair procedures and material needed to be successful now, and in the future when taking the full version of the same tests. Once a student becomes ASE certified in a given repair area, they also automatically receive their State of Michigan Mechanics license as well. ASE certifications are recognized in all 50 states, whereas state certifications are only valid in the state they are issued.
