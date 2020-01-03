CADILLAC — Eight students from the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center have qualified for a statewide marketing contest. The Great Lakes High School Sales Challenge is presented by Western Michigan University’s Sales and Business Marketing Program. Students in the Hospitality, Retailing and Entrepreneurship (HRE), Digital Media Production (DMP) and Business Management Administration (BMA) programs participated in the personal pitch event.
The aim was to create a 60 to 90-second video, during which the student was asked to sell themselves as someone worthy of an interview for a customer-facing position. Experiences at school, in sports, with volunteer organizations or in jobs were expected to be referred to and delivered in a creative, professional manner.
Advancing to the next round are Keira Hough (HRE, Brethren HS), Katie Merritt (HRE, Cadillac HS), Madeline Johnson (HRE, Pine River HS), Kaden Darrow (DMP, Pine River HS), Aaron Darrow (DMP, Cadillac HS), Benjamin Lineberry (DMP, Houghton Lake HS), Lukus Herblet (DMP, Grayling HS), and Abigail Shackley (BMA, Brethren HS). The group represents eight out of the 64 students who qualified from around the state.
They have been invited to the campus of Western Michigan University on Feb. 7 to deliver their pitches in person to a panel of judges, and the qualifiers will be narrowed down round by round until a winner is determined. The day will also include campus tours and extra educational sessions.
