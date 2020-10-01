D Bar D Ranch donates $28,116.50

CHASE — D Bar D Ranch displays a check representing the $28,116.50 they will be donating to the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital from proceeds from this year’s Ride for a Cure event on Sept. 12.
This was the 10 year anniversary of the event, which has now raised about $230,000 for the center.
The event featured horseback trail rides, wagon rides, camping, live music, great food, an auction and more.
