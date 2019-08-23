DAGD students claim second straight SkillsUSA National Championship

BIG RAPIDS — A return to Louisville, Kentucky, and the 2019 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference produced a repeat of gold medal success in the 3-D Visualization and Animation competition for two Ferris State University Digital Animation and Game Design students.
Keith Takens and Ben Waters, who are East Grand Rapids natives entering their junior year in the DAGD program, won the collegiate-level honors at the June 22-28 conference. David Baker, Ferris’ DAGD program coordinator, said that he worked with Takens and Waters before their Kentucky trip for the SkillsUSA conference.
“Keith and Ben are very well attuned to the variety of considerations that arise during this competition,‘ Baker said. “The support of College of Engineering Technology Professor Daniel Wanink, as their on-site advisor at nationals, was also appreciated.‘
Takens, who competed in the SkillsUSA Nationals as a Kent Career Tech Center student, said organizers of the competition had an unusual wrinkle for them. They were asked to develop a photorealistic “Big Mouth Billy Bass‘ in 3D, to parody the novelty automated singing fish that was popular around the turn of the century.
“Some years, there have been subtle clues as to what we might be asked to produce, but this was a unique and very exciting challenge for us,‘ Takens said. “We decided to rig or animate a saltwater fish called a Cobia. With only nine hours to complete our project, we had to stay on a strict schedule to create a storyboard, then do the modeling, texturing and animation which is typically spread out over a number of weeks by a digital animation team.‘
“If others in the DAGD program have an interest in demonstrating their skills, we will welcome that opportunity,‘ Waters said. “We will be looking to continue as state, and hopefully national competitors.‘
“Ben and I work well together, and we were proud of our success in representing Ferris and the state of Michigan,‘ Takens added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.