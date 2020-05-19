Six months ago hardly any of us heard of a virus called COVID-19. Now every single American knows that name all too well. Some are asking where this virus came from, and how we will live with it in the future. We wonder how long it will be before we think and talk about other things.
Obviously germs that threaten humans are, and always should be, the highest priority. But this author can’t help but compare the present COVID-19 pandemic to the recent Emerald Ash Borer “pandemic‘. A forest pest that entered North America and an entire genus of ash trees are still being wiped out. Insects will eventually fall into an “ecological balance‘, but viruses, bacteria and fungi will exist with us as long as there are living hosts to be infected.
Oak wilt is such an infecting germ. Oak wilt is a fungus, as most tree diseases are, was first discovered killing oak trees in Texas in the 1920s. Without certainty, we think Oak wilt entered the United States from Central America. It is now spread throughout all of lower Michigan, everywhere red oaks are growing, and we are now in the heart of oak wilt infection season.
Not wanting to stretch the COVID-19 comparison too far, both the COVID-19 virus and the oak wilt fungus can be avoided. Red oak trees that are at greatest risk are trees that are wounded. Wounds can occur naturally through windstorms. These are usually in the upper part of the tree and can be difficult to notice. Wounds can be man-made through pruning of live branches by landowners or utility line maintenance. The fungus is spread by a little beetle that feeds on tree sap and also likes the smell of the fungus spores almost like a bee pollinates flowers and fruits. Control the open sap of a red oak tree, and you can control oak wilt. But once a tree is infected with oak wilt, it will die, and die very quickly, usually within weeks. Oak wilt causes leaves to fall in mid-summer. And they fall as fast as they would in autumn. It does not matter if it is a big tree or a small tree, oak wilt will kill it.
Like any infection, there is a complication. Once a tree is infected and killed, there is a second-way Oak wilt continues to kill. The disease spreads down into the roots. Oak trees have a tendency to join their roots, called root grafts and the disease spreads to other oak trees. Progressively, Oak trees continue to die year after year, tree after tree, until it runs out of hosts to kill.
We know in Michigan that the COVID-19 virus infection is mainly in the Detroit area. It is affecting the whole state, but not like it is in the southeastern corner of the state. The Cadillac area is a hotbed of oak wilt infection, especially between Cadillac and Lake City. Power lines are a particular problem. Lake-shore properties are also at a greater risk. Even if there is not an oak wilt infection near you, the disease is in the air.
If a single tree dies, often a landowner hardly notices. As the disease spreads, and more trees die, that owner then wants to know what is causing it and what they can do about it. Controlling a large infection of oak wilt can be expensive. Controlling a single infected tree is much easier but still not cheap. Infections that involve more than one property owner are complicated. Prevention is easy and free.
How do you prevent oak wilt? Do not prune any live branches after April 15 and before July 15. If you have to prune, apply a tree wound sealer immediately after pruning. If a utility company is pruning on your land within this time period, make sure they are applying a wound sealer to any red oak tree.
Just about every tree and plant has something that wants to eat it or kill it. But for our wonderful oak trees that offer shade and bring beauty to our landscape, they need our protection too.
If you would like more information, please contact District Forester, Larry Czelusta at 231-775-7681 extension 3 or email him at larry.czelusta@macd.org.
Larry Czelusta is the Outreach Forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska Counties. For more information about trees and forestry, contact Larry by phone, email or stop by the office at the USDA Service Center at 7192 E. 34 Rd. (Boon Rd.) in Cadillac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.