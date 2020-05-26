CADILLAC — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced $5,000 in awards in Wexford County.
Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded $139,000 to Michigan nonprofit organizations as part of $8.6 million awarded nationally.
Cadillac Area Public Schools received $3,000 and Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library received $2,000.
Grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam and helping individuals to learn English. Michigan recipients are listed below and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The grants awarded to Michigan organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 6,700 residents.
In addition to the adult, family and summer program grants announced, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation is currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through Thursday, May 21, 2020 until 11 p.m. Youth literacy grants support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations in implementing new literacy efforts or expanding existing ones. Funding can be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials or software to enhance literacy programs.
