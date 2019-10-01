The Osceola-Lake Conservation District will be holding their Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Disposal on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9 a.m. to noon.
There will be two collection sites for residents to drop off HHW. The Lake County collection will be at the Wenger Pavilion in downtown Baldwin (behind Jones Ice Cream Parlor). The Osceola County collection site will be at the Road Commission North Facility, 13353 20 Mile Road, in Tustin. Residents can use whichever collection site is most convenient regardless of where they live.
Household Hazardous Waste
Help us protect Michigan’s natural resources by safely disposing of Household Hazardous Waste. Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) are materials that, if disposed of incorrectly, can cause environmental damage by contaminating ground and surface waters, and threatening human health and wildlife.
Disposing of these products in storm drains allows these materials to enter surface waters untreated. Pouring on the ground leads to potential ground water (drinking water) contamination. These wastes should not be thrown in the trash. Liquid wastes are not allowed in Michigan landfills.
The dangers of such disposal methods may not be immediately obvious, but certain types of household hazardous waste have the potential to cause physical injury to sanitation workers, contaminate septic tanks or wastewater treatment systems if poured down drains or toilets, and present hazards to children and pets if left around the house.
Please use a product completely, give the remainder to neighbors, or take it to the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Sites. Empty containers can be disposed of in trash.
Please drop off hazardous waste at collection sites only during scheduled hours. We do not have any means of disposal at any other time.
Acceptable Materials
Household Hazardous Waste can often be identified through signal words on the packaging including: toxic, flammable, corrosive, reactive, poison, danger, warning, caution, and biohazard.
Collection sites readily accept the following materials:
• Automotive products and fuels: antifreeze, brake fluid, car wax, contaminated oil, diesel fuel, fuel oil (No Tanks), gasoline, kerosene, motor oil (containers must be 5 gallons or less in size), oil/gas mixtures, and transmission fluid.
• Paint products: artist paints, deck stain, preservatives, epoxies, glue/adhesive, lead based paint, oil-based paint, paint strippers, thinners and solvents, turpentine, and varnish or sealers.
• Yard and garden products: insect repellants and foggers, pesticides, fungicides, chemical fertilizers, mouse/rat poison, and herbicides.
• Cleaners: cleaning solvents, dry cleaning solutions, floor/furniture polish, muriatic acid, rust removers, naval jelly, oven cleaners, silver polish, and metal polish.
• Miscellaneous: household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, lighter fluids, mercury (elemental), moth balls, nail polish remover, pool chemicals, thermometers, and unused medications.
Unacceptable Materials
Items that will not be accepted at collection sites include: latex paint, tires and electronics, automotive batteries, ammunition or explosives, radioactive materials, cell phones, construction waste, appliances or furniture, and rechargable batteries.
Please ask staff or check out the HHW brochure on the Osceola-Lake Conservation District website to find alternative collection sites for these items.
Mark Your Calendars
Please mark your calendars, the Osceola-Lake Conservation Districts Annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection is scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9 a.m. to noon. If you have any questions, contact the Osceola-Lake Conservation District at (231)-465-8012 or email mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org.
Mark Sweppenheiser is the District Manager for Osceola-Lake Conservation District. For more information, contact him at 231.465.8012, mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District Office at 138 W. Upton, Suite 2, Reed City.
