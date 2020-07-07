Evangelical Presbyterians to host The Beulah Land Quartet

LAKE CITY — It is with joyful anticipation that the Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church will host the Southern Gospel four-part harmony of The Beulah Land Quartet in an outdoor concert on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 6 p.m.
The concert will be held at the outdoor concert pavilion on the grounds north of the main church building. There is no admission charge and a free-will offering will be taken for the benefit of the Quartet. You may enjoy the Concert from your vehicle or bring a lawn chair or blanket. Still being cautious about COVID-19 we recommend social distancing.
Been waiting for the sounds and harmonies of a good old-fashioned Southern Gospel quartet? Your wait is nearly over as Al Dumond, Jenny Doolittle, Jim Clark and Sharon Denslow will deliver music that gives glory to God and keeps your toes tappin’ at the same time. You will want to invite someone to come with you as they will thank you for it.
In the event of bad weather, the concert will be held in the air-conditioned Sanctuary of the church. Whether the concert is held indoors or outdoors, a casual and comfortable dress is appropriate.
Lake City E.P.C. is located on M-55 ¼ mile East of M-66, next to Roger’s Family Foods.
For more information, you may call 231-839-2948. Come as you are, visitors to the Lake City area are especially welcome.
