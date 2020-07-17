Evangelical Presbyterians to host The Patriot’s Choir in outdoor concert

LAKE CITY — It is with joyful anticipation that the Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church is privileged to host the amazing and touching music ministry of The Patriot’s Choir on Sunday, July 19, at 6:00 p.m.
The concert will be held at the outdoor concert pavilion on the grounds north of the main church building. There is no admission charge and a free-will offering will be taken for the benefit of The Patriot’s Choir. You may enjoy the concert from your vehicle or bring a lawn chair or blanket. Still being cautious about COVID-19 we recommend social distancing.
The Patriot Choir is a 15-member choir of special needs adults that were formed 16 years ago by directors Barb Corpe and Bonnie Salmon. The Patriot Choir has performed in front of hundreds of folks over the past sixteen years. They specialize in Gospel and Patriotic music and practically everything in between.
All the members are volunteers and their love for what they do becomes immediately evident to all who see them perform. In the event of bad weather, the concert will be held in the air-conditioned Sanctuary of the Church. Whether the concert is held indoors or outdoors, casual and comfortable dress is appropriate.
Lake City E.P.C. is located on M-55 ¼ mile East of M-66, next to Roger’s Family Foods. For more information, you may call (231) 839-2948.
Come as you are visitors to Lake City are especially welcome!
