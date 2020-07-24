Evangelical Presbyterians to host The Walkers in an outdoor concert

LAKE CITY — It is with great excitement that the Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church will host the inspirational gospel music of The Walkers in an outdoor concert on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 6 p.m.
The Concert will be held at the outdoor concert pavilion on the grounds north of the main church building. There is no admission charge and a free-will offering will be taken for the benefit of The Walkers. You may enjoy the concert from your vehicle or bring a lawn chair or blanket. Still being cautious about COVID we recommend social distancing.
The Walkers are a singing family group who together have a mission to bring a message of hope and encouragement to people and communities across the United States and Canada through that of Christian Country and Southern Gospel Music. They provide a fun, uplifting message through music and spoken word that touches people’s hearts and brings forth joy.
They are graduates of Ben Speers, Stamps-Baxter School of Music in Nashville, Tennessee. They attend this Singing School each year. The Walkers have appeared in concert with The Melody Masters Quartet, The Heartland Boys, The Legendary Blackwood’s, The Toney Brothers Quartet, Allison Durham Speer, Mercy's Mark Quartet, The Cavalrymen Quartet and more. The Walkers are members of Trinity Missionary Church in Petoskey Michigan. Tom, Tami and Jana Walker own and operate a successful pre-school in Petoskey called Watch Me Grow Child Development Center. Tom is a commissioned officer in the Civil Air Patrol and also owns a real estate company with his father.
In the event of bad weather, the Concert will be canceled.
Lake City E.P.C. is located on M-55 ¼ mile East of M-66, next to Roger’s Family Foods. For more information, you may call (231)839-2948.
Come as you are visitors to the Lake City area are especially welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.