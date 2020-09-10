Evart Police Department
Weekly Report
Monday, 8/17
• Hit and Run — Officers were dispatched to a hit and run accident. The case remains open at this time.
• Disorderly — Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a disorderly subject at a business. The subject was given a trespass notice and left without causing further problems.
• Suspicious Situation — Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation regarding tampering with a vehicle. The case remains open at this time.
• Suspicious Situation — Officers were dispatched to a residence regarding packages that have gone missing. The case remains open at this time.
Tuesday, 8/18
• Counterfeit Bill — Officers were called to a local business for a complaint of a customer paying with a counterfeit $20 bill. The case remains open at this time.
• Bond Violation –— Officers received a complaint of harassing communications. The complaint was investigated and forwarded to the prosecutor for review of charges.
• Suspicious Situation — Officers were dispatched to a possible breaking and entering in progress. Upon searching the residence there were no signs of forced entry or anyone in the building.
• Juvenile — Officers were dispatched to a report of a juvenile subject acting unruly and violating their probation. Officers assisted with calming the subject and then contacted the probation officer and advised them of the situation.
Wednesday, 8/19
• Check Well Being — Officers were called to conduct a well-being check on two children who were not in school. Contact was made with a parent who advised that the children were enrolled in virtual learning.
• Suicidal — Officers were dispatched to a residence on a report of a suicidal subject. Officers made contact with the subject and transported them to Spectrum Health Reed City for evaluation.
Thursday, 8/20
• Harassment — Officers were dispatched to a harassment complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Friday, 8/21
• Breaking and Entering —Officers were dispatched to a breaking and entering complaint. The case remains open at this time.
• Domestic — Officers were dispatched to a report of a possible domestic dispute. Upon investigation, it was determined to be just a verbal argument.
Saturday, 8/22
• Malicious Destruction of Property/Civil Dispute — Officers were dispatched to a civil complaint about property lines and possible malicious destruction to property. The case remains open at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.