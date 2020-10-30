Evart Police Department
Monday, 10/19
• Criminal Sexual Conduct — Officers were called to a criminal sexual conduct complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Wednesday, 10/21
• Disorderly Conduct — Officers were called to a report of two subjects arguing loudly. It was determined that the dispute was only verbal, no physical altercation had taken place.
• Domestic Assault — Officers were called to a report of a domestic dispute. The aggressor was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged.
Saturday, 10/24
• Traffic Stop — While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop. It was determined that there were multiple infractions including no security on the vehicle. The driver was issued an appearance citation. The vehicle was towed.
• Trespassing — While on patrol, officers made contact with a subject who had outstanding warrants and was also trespassing. The subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged on their warrants and trespassing violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.