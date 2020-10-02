Evart police department weekly report
Monday, 9/21
• Larceny — Officers were dispatched to a larceny of a bike. The case remains open at this time.
Tuesday, 9/22
• Juvenile — Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a verbal altercation that took place over a juvenile in possession of a tobacco product.
Thursday, 9-/24
• Suicidal — Officers were dispatched to a report of a suicidal subject. Officers made contact with the subject who was found to be secure and did not request any services.
• Runaway — Officers were dispatched to a report of a runaway. The case remains open at this time.
• Fraud — Officers were called to a fraud complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Saturday, 9/26
• Violation of Controlled Substance Act — While on patrol, officers observed multiple subjects inside of the fairgrounds after dark. The subjects fled when officers attempted to make contact with them. Two of the four subjects were located, and it was determined that it was four juveniles smoking marijuana. The case remains open at this time.
• Assist — Officers were dispatched to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a felonious assault. Officers stood by on the scene until another deputy arrived at the location.
Sunday, 9/27
• Assist — Officers were dispatched to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department on a domestic altercation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.