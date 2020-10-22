Monday, 10/12
Retail Fraud – Officers were called to a retail fraud complaint at a local business. The case remains open at this time.
Malicious Destruction of Property – Officers were called to a malicious destruction of property complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Civil – Officers were called to a possible civil dispute. It was determined that it was just a verbal argument.
Wednesday, 10/14
Suspicious Situation – Officers were called to a local business on a complaint of a counterfeit bill. The case remains open at this time.
Thursday, 10/15
Retail Fraud – Officers were dispatched to a retail fraud complaint at a local business. The case remains open at this time.
Larceny – Officers were dispatched to the Evart Public Schools on a complaint of a larceny. The case remains open at this time.
Fraud – Officers were dispatched to a fraud complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Non-Sufficient Funds – Officers were called to a local business on a bad check complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Friday, 10/16
Criminal Sexual Conduct – Officers were dispatched to a criminal sexual conduct complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Saturday, 10/17
Mental Health – Officers were dispatched to conduct a well-being check on a possible suicidal subject. The subject was transported to Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital for an evaluation.
