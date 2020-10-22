Monday, 10/12

Retail Fraud – Officers were called to a retail fraud complaint at a local business. The case remains open at this time.

Malicious Destruction of Property – Officers were called to a malicious destruction of property complaint.  The case remains open at this time.

Civil – Officers were called to a possible civil dispute.  It was determined that it was just a verbal argument.

 

Wednesday, 10/14

Suspicious Situation – Officers were called to a local business on a complaint of a counterfeit bill.  The case remains open at this time.

 

Thursday, 10/15

Retail Fraud – Officers were dispatched to a retail fraud complaint at a local business.  The case remains open at this time.

Larceny – Officers were dispatched to the Evart Public Schools on a complaint of a larceny.  The case remains open at this time.

Fraud – Officers were dispatched to a fraud complaint. The case remains open at this time.

Non-Sufficient Funds – Officers were called to a local business on a bad check complaint. The case remains open at this time.

 

Friday, 10/16

Criminal Sexual Conduct – Officers were dispatched to a criminal sexual conduct complaint.  The case remains open at this time.

 

Saturday, 10/17

Mental Health – Officers were dispatched to conduct a well-being check on a possible suicidal subject.  The subject was transported to Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital for an evaluation.

