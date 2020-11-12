Monday, November 2
Assault – Officers were advised of a possible fight at a local business. One subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department where they were lodged.
Thursday, November 5
Larceny – Officers were called to a business who had a subject who received services without paying. The case remains open at this time.
Property Damage Accident – Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.
Suspicious – Officers were dispatched to a possible home invasion complaint. It was determined that no crime had taken place.
Psychological Evaluation – Officers were dispatched to transport a subject to Spectrum Health Reed City for a psychological evaluation.
Friday, November 6
Retail Fraud – Officers were called to a larceny of alcohol complaint at a local business. The subject was gone upon arrival but has been identified. The case remains open at this time.
Harassment – Officers were contacted regarding a possible harassment complaint. The involved parties were advised to avoid contact with each other.
No Security – Officers made contact with a driver operating a vehicle without insurance. An appearance citation was issued, and the vehicle was towed.
Assist – Officers were called to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department on a trespassing complaint.
Saturday, November 8
Animal Complaint – Officers were dispatched to a dog bit complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Assist – Officers were called to a local business on a complaint of an unruly customer. The business was advised to refuse the customer service in the future.
