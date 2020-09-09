Evart Police Department weekly report
Thursday, 8/6
• Civil — Officers were called regarding an issue with marijuana being used around children in a residence. A well-being check was conducted and there was no evidence found to support that marijuana was being used.
• Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched to conduct a well-being check due to some text messages. The sender of the messages was found to be in violation of their bond.
• Check Well Being — Officers were called to a complaint of a male subject looking in living room windows. Officers were not able to locate the subject.
Monday 8/10
• Counterfeit Bill — Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a subject using counterfeit bills to pay for an item in a private sale. The case remains open at this time.
• Civil –— Officers were dispatched to assist in resolving a neighbor dispute.
• Trespass — Officers were dispatched to a report of a subject causing a disturbance on city property. The subject was asked to leave multiple times but refused to do so. Officers then arrested the subject for trespassing and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged for the arrest.
Thursday, 8/13
• Stalking — Officers were dispatched to a stalking complaint. The case has been sent to the prosecutor for review of charges.
• Retail Fraud — Officers were dispatched to a retail fraud complaint at a local business. The business owner did not want to press charges on the suspect but did want them to be served with a no-trespass order.
• Traffic Stop — While conducting a traffic stop, officers made contact with a driver of a vehicle that did not have insurance. The vehicle was impounded, and the driver was issued an appearance citation.
• Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident. No injuries were reported.
• Driving While License Suspended — While on patrol, officers observed a subject (known to have a suspended license and active warrants) driving a vehicle. Officers later located the vehicle parked at a residence and the driver could not be located.
Friday, 8/14
• Harassment — Officers were contacted regarding a harassment complaint. After evaluating the situation, it was determined to be a civil issue.
• Felony Warrant — While assisting the Michigan Department of Corrections (Probation and Parole) Officers made contact with a subject with an outstanding warrant. The subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged on their warrant.
• Violation of Controlled Substance Act — Officers made contact with a subject with a VCSA warrant. The subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged on their warrant.
• Assist — Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a K9 search.
Saturday, 8/15
• Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched to conduct a well-being check on a subject. Officers contacted the subject who did not request any services.
• Breaking and Entering –— Officers were dispatched to a breaking and entering complaint and a no-contact order violation. The case remains open at this time.
Sunday, 8/16
• Civil — Officers were called to a complaint of a disorderly subject. It was determined to be a civil issue.
• Warrant Arrest — Officers were dispatched to a local business on a report of a subject known to have an outstanding warrant. The subject was located, arrested, and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged on their warrant.
