Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Family Health Care (FHC) is taking steps to protect patients and employees. Please note the following changes in our services.
All clinics: Due to the State of Michigan mandate, before entering any Family Health Care facility, all patients must complete a COVID-19 questionnaire. An employee will review this questionnaire before patients are authorized to enter any FHC building.
Pharmacy: Curbside pick-up service for patients needing medications is available at all locations. Please call your local FHC pharmacy if you need refills or have a prescription to pick-up. Hours of operation for pharmacies are:
Baldwin: Monday —Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cobb Street (Cadillac): Monday — Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Grant: Monday — Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday (curbside only) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
White Cloud: Monday — Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday (curbside only) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Medical: All FHC medical clinics are open for urgent medical needs and those with illness. If you have a scheduled medical appointment, staff will attempt to call you before the appointment to complete a mandated COVID-19 questionnaire.
Medical hours of operation: Monday — Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No late hours or Saturdays.
Chile and Adolescent Health Centers (CAHC): The centers located in Baldwin Elementary School, Grant Middle School and White Cloud High School are open to all patients up to 21 years of age.
CAHC hours of operation: Monday — Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dental: All dental offices are closed.
Behavioral Health: Will remain open in Baldwin, Cadillac, Grant, McBain and White Cloud Health Centers, as well as the Child and Adolescent Health Centers in Baldwin, Grant and White Cloud.
Behavioral Health Hours of Operation: Monday — Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vision: All vision offices are closed.
Radiology: Mammography services are suspended until further notice. Ultrasound will be available for urgent needs only. X-Ray will continue to operate, but patients should call for availability.
In-home Respite: Services will continue based on patient needs.
For additional information and updates on the coronavirus and Family Health Care visit familyhealthcare.org/covid19.
