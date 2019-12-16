CADILLAC — Last month, the Wexford Missaukee FFA chapter represented the Career Technical Center by competing in the annual FFA State broiler chicken contest.
The contest kicked off on Oct. 1 when FFA chapters from around the state received their newly hatched birds. For the next five weeks, four teams from the Wex Miss FFA chapter raised their flocks of 25 birds. Agriscience students kept records on environmental conditions and the growth of the birds. On Nov. 8, each team selected their top five birds to be judged in the contest.
After writing a detailed report, the students traveled to Munsell’s Poultry Processing in Fowlerville, Michigan, to learn how birds are processed and have their birds scored by judges. The students who participated were Alexia Bessette (Manton HS), Alivia England (Marion HS), Emma Baker (Manton HS), Molly Vanderhoef (Homeschooled), and Eddie Kelsey (Cadillac HS). The flock from the CTC AM class flock placed 13th and received a gold award while the PM class flock received a silver award. There were more than 115 entries represented on that day from around the state.
“The broiler contest is a wonderful experience that is both fun and educational and should be brought to any agriculture class,‘ says Eddie Kelsey, chapter member. The broiler contest teaches concepts in animal science, work ethic, and record keeping skills which will be used later in a variety of career fields.
The National FFA Organization is intended to prepare student leaders for leadership in careers in science, business, and technology of agriculture.
