CADILLAC — The First Baptist Church of Cadillac will be opening its food pantry Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for drive-by pick up only.
Anyone picking up food should enter the church parking lot from Chapin Street and continue down the alley on the west side of the church. Volunteers will be on-site to assist you.
Wexford Transit users will pick by the Stimson Street entrance of the church. The distribution by the food pantry falls within the Director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in his guidance of March 19, 2020 on the COVID-19 response and the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer in her Executive Order (EO 2020-21).GOVERNOR GRETCHEN WHITMER9d.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.