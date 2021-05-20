CADILLAC — Footliters Community Theater is pleased to announce the auditions for its first play in over a year.

Love, Loss, and What I Wore is a collection of stories by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron, based on the best-selling book by Ilene Beckerman, that follows the lives of women through the lens of clothes.

Auditions for Love, Loss and What I Wore are Sunday, May 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. and Monday, May 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cooley School Annex.

These are open auditions for a cast of at least five women ages 18 and up. Those auditioning will be asked to read a selected monologue from the play.

Preregistration and monologues can be found via the Footliters Facebook page.

Performance dates will be July 15, 16 ,17, 23 and 24.

