The elusive white-tailed deer is an icon of Northern Michigan forests. At times, they are considered by many to be the darling of the Northwoods. Yet at other times, they land smack dab in the middle of controversy relative to their impact on forest regeneration. No matter where you stand on the issue, deer, more than any other forest wildlife species, will feel the impacts of invasive plants that are finding their way into our woodlands.
Habitat degradation by invasive plants negatively impacts food and cover availability for whitetail, especially in the stressful periods of winter and the spring fawning season. With more than 550,000 deer hunters in Michigan, the impact to herd health as well as license sales could be enormous if these invasive species are allowed to take over.
By definition an invasive species is an introduced or non-native species, which causes economic, human health or environmental problems. Just because a species is non-native does not necessarily mean that it is an invasive species. For example, many hunters enjoy pursuing pheasants, a popular game bird originally from East Asia, but introduced to North America. Pheasant populations do not create environmental problems, nor human health concerns, and have actually fostered a hunting industry centered around them, earning the title of state bird of South Dakota.
Similarly, some non-native forage species are planted for wildlife food plots, but most do not cause economic, human health or environmental concerns. However, with many invasive species there is a lag time between when they are first introduced and when they take off like wildfire. Between the 1940s and 1970s autumn olive was not recognized as an invasive species, being widely planted by good-minded landowners across the state to improve habitat for wildlife, stabilize soil and create windbreaks. Nowadays its invasiveness is apparent, being so widespread that you cannot go 500 feet without seeing one.
This same disastrous pattern is occurring presently with many forage species recommended for deer food plots. One non-native species in particular, birdsfoot trefoil, is promoted as being very fast growing and capable of doing well on poorer soils. However, these growth characteristics allow it to take over and dominate habitat plantings, as well as escape outside of cultivated fields, competing with native grass and forb species. Birdsfoot trefoil is just one of many invasive species still being sold to the public. By planting native species for wildlife habitat and food plots, hunters and land managers can ensure that they do not introduce species that may grow out of control and cover the landscape in the future.
Besides preventing new invasive species from becoming established, it is also important to address species and infestations that are already in the state. Garlic mustard, a biennial invasive herb introduced from Europe, has negative impacts on the diversity of native vegetation found on the forest floor. Garlic mustard can quickly form thick, dense monocultures that compete with and force out native vegetation. To say a plant is growing in a monoculture means that it is the only plant growing in the area. This can be particularly problematic because whitetail deer will avoid garlic mustard, preferring to browse on native species like trillium, orchids, oaks, white pine and cedar, just to name a few. The regeneration of these native species is impacted greatly, with some areas showing zero regeneration at all. This avoidance of garlic mustard and suppression of native plants allows for garlic mustard to flourish, without any checks or balances. It is important to manage garlic mustard infestations as soon as possible due to the species ability to produce hundreds of seeds per plant.
Other invasive species like Japanese barberry, buckthorn, honeysuckle, autumn olive and multifora rose pose a threat as well. These shrub species can grow so dense, even in the shaded understory of Michigan forests, that they form impenetrable walls that disrupt wildlife movement. Not only are wildlife kept out, hunters are too. Several of these species, like barberry and multiflora rose, were specifically planted by landowners as deer resistant landscaping and hedges that form living fences, with whitetails avoiding the thorny, unpalatable leaves. In similar fashion to garlic mustard, native tree and shrub regeneration in these areas is greatly reduced through competition, sometimes being completely eliminated. Native regeneration is key to the health of Michigan forests and long-term sustainability of our wildlife resources.
Management of Michigan’s deer herd plays a crucial role in how much of an impact whitetail have on our ecosystems. Too high of deer populations are both unhealthy for the deer and the forests they reside in. High populations result in over browse of native vegetation, which creates a clean slate for invasive species to move in. More moderate populations of whitetail yield healthier deer herds and allow for forests to naturally regenerate, preserving the beauty of Northern Michigan forests for generations to come.
To contact North Country CISMA about invasive plant management, drop by their office at the Wexford County Court house. They can also be reached by phone at 231-429-5072 or email at Vicki.Sawicki@macd.org.
