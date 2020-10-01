Former CTC student graduates from police academy

CADILLAC — The Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center, in partnership with Baker College of Cadillac and Kirtland Community College, is proud to announce the graduation of Ryan Cox from the Kirtland Community College Police Academy in July of 2020 through the Wexford-Missaukee Early College program.
Ryan was a participant in the Wexford-Missaukee Early College program, a free three-year college experience through the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center (CTC) that aligns certain CTC programs with Baker College of Cadillac to lead students through the coursework necessary to earn an associate’s degree. Students in the Wexford-Missaukee Early College start at the CTC in their junior year and begin working on post-secondary coursework. Students continue at the CTC for their senior year and then transition to Baker College for the final year of the program, the 13th year.
Ryan is currently at Ferris State University pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
