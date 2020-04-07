Stay Home — NOT Stay In
Stay home and stay healthy. Great advice during these scary times. Governor Whitmer has also encouraged us to Go Outside! What better time to be outside than during spring in Michigan? The Missaukee Conservation District has some great ways to help you celebrate spring. From our Annual Seedling Sale April 24 and 25 to our Native Plant Sale June 5 and the environmental education ideas to use while educating your kids at home posted daily on Facebook. Take advantage of our Nature Trail at 6180 W. Sanborn Road, where the Health Department is located. There is a geocache site there for you to find as well. Missaukee Conservation District has something available that will have everyone wanting to go outside!
Tree sale or bust
The Missaukee Conservation District 2020 Seedling Sale will go on. Take a walk around your yard or acreage. Can you just imagine a beautiful red twig dogwood with its standout red twigs all year round and clusters of white flowers that appear in June along your property line or spread throughout your property? How about a beautiful Mapleleaf viburnum that has attractive summer flowers? Wouldn’t it be great to walk out your door and pick some fresh apples, pears, peaches, cherries, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, grapes, rhubarb or asparagus? We have all those varieties and more.
Our order deadline has been extended to April 17 at 5 pm. Pick-up dates will remain the same, Friday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can rest assured that staff will take every precaution necessary to keep the public, as well as themselves, safe during these times, therefore our pick-up system will look different than in past years. As of right now, seedling pick up will still take place at the MSU AgBioResearch Station at 5401 W. Jennings Road in Lake City. Pick-up will be drive-thru fashion, like our annual Household Hazardous Waste collections. Customers will remain in their cars for pick-up but will be allowed to pull off to the side afterward if they choose to look over their order. We will have a walk-in area available to browse the extra plants available for purchase, however, much like many stores are doing, we will be designating how many people will be allowed in this area at one time. Please plan to order as you normally would and use this time of self-quarantine to get outside and give back to the environment by planting trees and garden areas.
Can’t get out to pick up your order? No problem.
If you are unable to get leave your home during pick-up times due to COVID-19 concerns or quarantine, please let us know. If you are within county lines, the Missaukee Conservation District staff will deliver your trees to you. If your order is paid in full, call us to arrange a time for drop-off and a member of our staff will deliver your order with no personal contact necessary.
Native Naturally Workshop rescheduled but Native Plant Sale will go on
Unfortunately, due to the current COVID-19 situation, the Native Naturally workshop that was scheduled April 25 from 10 a.m. to noon will be rescheduled in September during our native plant sale at the Festival of the Pines. Stay tuned to our Facebook page and website for more information.
The sale of native garden kits will go on as planned, however. Eight different native garden kits are available to order through the 2020 Products and Services Catalog and in our online store at www.missaukeecd.org. Rain garden, wildflower, pollinator, butterfly, monarch way station, low growing, shoreline, and wetland garden kits can be ordered through May 28, 2020. These all have beautiful native flowers in them along with a design plan. Picture them around your home. They are native, well growing and attract butterflies and bees. Pick-up will be June 5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the community room at the Missaukee Conservation District, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City. We will take every precaution to keep both you, our customer, and our staff safe.
Still need to order?
2020 Products and Services (tree sale) Catalogs are available. We have nearly 50 species available to choose from this year including conifers, hardwoods, shrubs, fruits, and vegetables-- the majority of which are species native to Michigan. As always, we also have planting aids and Pheasants Forever seed mixes available for order as well. Orders are due by April 17, 2020. Order early to ensure availability. You can order online, by sending in your order form or call our office and we can take your order over the phone.
Kids at home? Get them outside too
These have been some bizarre times to be sure. We find ourselves working from home and our kids home from school. How about breaking up the day with regular visits outdoors? Check out two awesome new resources available to help you do get outside. There is a new Environmental Resource page on our website that you can access to get great ideas for outdoor activities with your family. Find it at http://missaukeecd.org/ environmental-education-resources. In addition, every morning at 9:30 a.m. we will be posting a different environmental education activity on our Facebook page. Each day hosts a new theme. Monday learn about the soil. Tuesday study trees. Wednesday play in the water. Thursday meet the mammals. Friday enjoy learning about fish. Saturday brings insect activities. Sunday wraps up the week with birds.
No excuses
So, get outside and celebrate spring with your families. Take a hike. Walk around your yard. Do some environmental activities. Missaukee Conservation District is here to help you along the way. You can contact our office between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with questions at 231-839-7193 or visit our website at www.missaukeecd.org.
Michelle Hill is the Program Coordinator for the Missaukee Conservation District. For more information about the native plant workshop or the 2020 seedling sale, contact Michelle by phone at 231-839-7193 or by email at michelle.hill@macd.org.
For more information on the new environmental resource page or educational postings on Facebook, contact Andrea Mayer our Education Coordinator by email at andrea.mayer@macd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.