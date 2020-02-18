For more than 80 years, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and its conservation partner the Conservation Districts have been pioneers in conservation, working with landowners, local and state governments, and other federal agencies to maintain healthy and productive working landscapes.
Our assistance is available to all who are interested in getting conservation on the land. An important part of that assistance is the development of a conservation plan for the land that you manage.
Landowners who are managing their land for food, livestock and forest products are always planning for the future. The staff at the Cadillac Field Office can be a part of that planning process to help assess your land and resources where improvements could be made to protect a resource and improve the financial sustainability of the farm. The end result will be a conservation plan that is a record of decisions by you as the landowner/producer.
A conservation plan is the record of decisions and supporting information for the treatment of a unit of land meeting planning criteria for one or more identified natural resource concerns as a result of the planning process. The plan outlines practices and activities needed to solve identified natural resource concerns and a schedule for implementation.
Conservation plans are developed and implemented to protect, conserve, and/or enhance natural resources. Natural resources are defined by NRCS to include soil, water, air, plants, animals, energy and human considerations (SWAPAE +H).
How Conservation Planning Works
When we start working with a new client, we follow the following principles:
• Consider the needs and capabilities of each acre within the plan
• Consider the client’s facilities, machinery, and economic situation
• Incorporate the client’s willingness to try new practices
• Consider the land’s relationship to the entire farm, ranch, or watershed
• Ensure the conservationist’s presence out on the land
Once a conservation plan has been developed it is time to start the implementation of the plan.
The USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) can help by providing technical assistance and possible financial assistance. The financial assistance comes through two different programs:
The Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) provides conservation financial assistance for working lands. Rather than take land out of production, EQIP helps landowners maintain or improve production while conserving natural resources. EQIP assistance is available for all types of agricultural operations, including field crops, specialty crops, organic farms, confined livestock, grazing operations, and private forestland.
Landowners with forested lands can benefit from this program through practices such as wildlife habitat improvement, controlling erosion on forest roads, and improving the management of the forest for timber.
The producer can choose to apply for enrollment in EQIP to help pay for the cost of eligible conservation practices included in the plan. Applications are selected on a competitive basis based on their environmental benefits and cost-effectiveness. Successful applicants may enter into a contract to implement designated conservation practices. The contract establishes what practices will receive financial assistance, the amount of financial assistance to be provided, and a timeline for implementing the conservation practices. The terms of the contract are binding for both parties.
The Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) is for working lands, be they agricultural land or forested land. The program is designed to help landowners build on their existing conservation efforts by bringing their entire operation up to a high conservation standard.
Landowners who are interested in committing to this high standard can enter into a five-year contract, with the option to renew for another five years. The contracts provide landowners with an annual payment, as well as cost-share reimbursement for “enhancement‘ conservation practices.
Through CSP, agricultural producers and forest landowners earn payments for actively managing, maintaining, and expanding conservation activities like cover crops, ecologically-based pest management, buffer strips, and pollinator and beneficial insect habitat — all while maintaining active agriculture production on their land. CSP also encourages the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and new management techniques such as precision agriculture applications, on-site carbon storage and planting for high carbon sequestration rate, and new soil amendments to improve water quality.
The process for applying for our financial assistance involves five steps: the development of a conservation plan, filling out the application for the appropriate program, going through a selection process and then if selected sign a contract with USDA and start implementing your plan.
If you would like further assistant, please contact or visit the USDA Service Center located at 7192 East 34 Rd in Cadillac or call us at 231-775-7681. Jim Williams is the USDA-Natural Resources District Conservationist serving Wexford and Missaukee Counties. You can reach him by stopping in at the office located at 7192 E. 34 (Boon) Road in Cadillac, by phone at (231) 775-7681, ext. 3, or by email at jim.williams@mi.usda.gov.
The USDA-NRCS is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
