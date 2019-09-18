Great Start Collaborative receives grant

CADILLAC — The Wexford Missaukee Manistee Great Start Collaborative is pleased to announce it has received a grant in the amount of $2800 from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation. This grant award, from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation will support the purchase of quality car seats for disbursement throughout the Cadillac area for families in need.
The grant, which was presented earlier in the week, was a perfect time to acknowledge National Child Passenger Safety Week, which lasts from September 15-21. CPS week is a national initiative to raise awareness about car seat use and encourages caregivers to have their children’s car seats inspected by a certified CPS technician.
According to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2018 Sep 10), motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death among children in the United States. But many of these deaths can be prevented.
The Great Start Collaborative is made up of parents, professionals, local agencies and schools who are working together to promote and improve our local system of resources and supports for families with children birth to 8 years. For more information about the Collaborative, visit www.wmmgreatstart.org or email greatstart@cadillac.org.
