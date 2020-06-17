CADILLAC — If you found yourself driving down Pearl Street in Cadillac on Saturday, June 13, 2020 around 11 a.m., you would have heard all kinds of car honking. The residents at Green Acres of Cadillac enjoyed a birthday parade.
They were celebrating five birthdays this month and invited family, friends, and the community to join in the celebration. The residents were sitting on the sidewalks holding signs saying statements like "Love you", "smile", "hi to all", "God bless America Stay Strong" and "love you kids" just to name a few. As the residents waved to the cars as they drove by behind their masks you would have seen smiles but yet also some tears. This was the first time the residents were able to see their family members without a screen window in between them.
Joining the parade were also around a dozen classic cars driven by Cadillac residents. These cars are extra special because they are our faithful ones that attend our yearly car show. The residents and staff cannot say enough how much this parade has meant to them.
