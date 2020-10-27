CADILLAC — Green Acres of Cadillac sported their blow-up costumes once again as they invited the public to come for a Harvest Fun Walk on Saturday, September 24, 2020.
The kids and their parents enjoyed walking around the building collecting bags of goodies and waving to the residents through the windows. Green Acres estimated around 100 kids attended the event. The residents loved seeing all the children in their Halloween costumes.
Green Acres wants to thank the Cadillac community for showing their support and attending the Harvest Fun Walk.
