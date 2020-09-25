CADILLAC — People were honking their horns and waving as they the leadership team from Green Acres assisted living walked down Pear Street on their way to Samaritas in their inflatable costumes.
The Green Acres leadership team had a great time walking around the building and waving to the residents as they peaked out of their windows with giant smiles on their faces. Who knew such a simple act of kindness could bring so much joy to someone's life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.