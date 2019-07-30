Many people may wonder how or why we define some plants as an invasive species. Wikipedia’s definition of an invasive species is a species that has been introduced to an area and can spread potentially causing damage to the environment, human economy or human health. The definition of invasive species certainly should get our community’s attention and input in our area.
The increased numbers of introduced invasive species has sparked the formation of management areas within Michigan. Our local area has the benefits of a team of qualified professionals to combat our invasive species as they grow in population. The team is called North Country CISMA (Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area) and is one of 21 other management areas in the state of Michigan. Our CISMA covers Missaukee, Wexford, Osceola, Mecosta, Mason and Lake counties. Vicki Sawicki, program coordinator, leads the teams providing a variety of assistance in partnership with local conservation districts and county road commissions.
The local North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area organization created a priority list of invasives to control. The list includes Japanese and Giant Knotweed, Garlic Mustard, Wild Parsnip, Glossy/Common Buckthorn, Tree of Heaven, Bristly Locust, Oriental Bittersweet and Phragmites. Most currently, the invasive management team has been working to contain infestations by eliminating newly discovered areas, called outliers. Vicki Sawicki stated, “her team is hand pulling, cutting and bagging seed heads and applying foliar herbicides to keep the top invasive species in check.‘ Vicki also mentioned cost share opportunities for individuals wanting to combat any of the high priority invasive species on properties they own.
The most recent newly identified species for the North Country CISMA’s management area is a plant called Wild Parsnip that was first discovered by Osceola County MSU Extension in 2017. During the summer months Wild Parsnip displays a yellow umbrella-shaped flower head and tends to overtake our local plants. It’s commonly found along roadways, recreational trails, fences and idle open areas. Wild Parsnip has a chemical in its sap that may burn or blister our skin.
The local North Country CISMA needs our help locating Wild Parsnip in order to contain its spread. Proper identification skills and a commonly used reporting app for your smart phone or tablet called MISIN (Midwest Invasive Species Information Reporting System) can help you do just that.
If you find some Wild Parsnip how can you notify someone that you found it? The free Midwest Invasive Species Investigative Network (MISIN) can be helpful. It’s found at www.MISIN.msu.edu. It’s also an app for your phone. The desktop version is a bit easier to navigate and get information from. The app can be used to pin an invasive and mark it. You will need to create an account for either the website or the app.
Jodi DeHate explains her experience with the app. “What is very helpful about MISIN is that there are photos of the plant, bug, or animal that you want identified as well as a description about the item. Reporting the invasive can be as easy as taking a picture through the app, but it is a bit of work to find the right spot in the app to do so. Once the photo is uploaded this puts a pin on a map and alerts others to where this invasive is found.‘
Wild Parsnip can grow between 2 and 5 feet tall. During the summer months it has yellow umbrella-shaped flowers. Some commonly mistaken plants that look like Wild Parsnip are the umbrella-looking white flowers of Queens Anne’s Lace and yellow flowers of the Golden Alexander. The golden Alexander, unlike wild parsnip, does not exceed 2 feet tall.
Wild Parsnip, among other invasive species, should be identified and properly controlled.
If you have any questions concerning invasive species, please contact Vicki Sawicki at (231) 429-5072 or vicki.sawicki@macd.org. If you have questions concerning the cost-share programs to perform invasive species treatments, please contact Zack Peklo at (248) 210-6047 or Zack.Peklo@macd.org.
