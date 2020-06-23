Fishing is a great way to get outdoors while social distancing with your children. Fishing offers many opportunities to strengthen family bonds, make life-long memories, and creates an appreciation of nature. It has also been proven that fishing helps in stress reduction and promotes health, even in children. Fishing can help teach children patience because they need to learn to wait for a bite and stay calm or they will lose a fish. Going fishing gets everyone off their digital devices and promotes an appreciation of the natural environment. Being around water has even been proven to make people feel calmer and more creative.
Introducing fishing correctly is key to hooking kids on fishing. The experts from the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) offers these practical tips for nurturing the passion for fishing in children.
Catching is key
Catching is the fun part for kids and fishing can become boring if you do not catch anything. We want children to enjoy fishing and have fun doing it. It is about action and excitement. At this point in their fishing development, the quality of fish does not matter as much as quantity.
Location Is Important
Find out where the local fishing hot spots are in your area. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) produces a weekly fishing report that you can subscribe to on the following website, https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/0,4570,7-350-79119_79146_82449---,00.html. You can also view the most recent fishing report at this website to see what is being caught in your area. Local bait and tackle shops are great places to get information on hot spots and what baits are working.
Keep it simple
Children need to have quality, simple equipment that is built to their needs. According to Mitchell Fishing, “shorter rods and smaller, closed, lighter reels will reduce fatigue and overall frustration.‘ NWF recommends an ultralight spinning outfit, a small hook (size eight-twelve), a sinker, and a small bobber with a little piece of bait (worms work great) on light line (four pounds or so) as a tried and true method that is very effective on many different species of fish, including panfish, trout, bass, and catfish.
Be patient
It’s important to offer lots of praise when teaching children to fish. Line tangles, snags, and lost fish are all part of the fishing experience. Be patient and do not criticize in the early stages. It might be helpful to have two youth poles set-up so you can trade out if your youngster runs into problems. Practicing on land with a casting plug or bobber may be helpful before going out to fish in the water. If your child is hesitant to bait their hook with live bait or touch the fish, that is perfectly okay to do it for them. You can coach them into doing it down the road.
Be prepared and make short fishing trips
It’s no fun fishing when you are being bitten by mosquitoes, in the middle of a downpour, cold or hot, or hungry and thirsty. Check the weather forecast before going out to fish to make sure you have the correct gear. Make sure you bring along bug spray, sunscreen, chairs, and a basic first aid kit. Pack water and healthy snacks to munch on while out fishing. Don’t forget to pack extra fishing gear in case something goes wrong. Most kids have short attention spans, a one to two-hour fishing trip is best at first. Stop for the day before your child gets restless and this will ensure they will look forward to another fishing trip.
Fish safe
Safety comes first. Lifejackets are a must for kids around water. Adults should handle hooks until the child learns how to safely remove them.
Fishing ethics and respect for nature
Fishing regulations are complicated but children should understand the basics. They should understand why a fishing license is necessary, bag and size limits, and gear restrictions. Explain that if you do not follow the rules you can get in trouble and that poaching is illegal. Fishing is an excellent time to expose children to nature. While fishing you can talk about all the wildlife you see and offer opportunities to explore aquatic habitats. Aquatic habitats often hold many other creatures like crawdads, minnows, and macroinvertebrates. Turning over rocks to see what creatures lie beneath can be a lot of fun, and it is a great way to teach kids about fish diet and the life cycles of aquatic insects. Fishing exposes children to real-life opportunities to learn about fish biology and anatomy. You can also teach and model leave-no-trace and catch and release ethics.
Missaukee County fishing programs
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Learn to fish
This website from MDNR includes many resources on learning how to fish and it has kid-friendly resources https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/0,4570,7-350-79119_79146_81212---,00.html.
Hook, line, and sinker
The MDNR offers free fishing classes to teach the basics of casting and fishing.
Refer to this website for current information on fishing classes
https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/0,4570,7-350-79135_79219_81146---,00.html
Missaukee Conservation District
Fishing Fridays
The Missaukee Conservation District (MCD) will be offering Fishing Fridays in August at the Ardis Missaukee District Library in Lake City. This free program will focus on teaching youth ages eight to twelve and families how to fish but is open to anyone. The program will cover basic fishing safety, knot tying, casting practice, basic equipment, fish biology, and an opportunity to fish at Lake Missaukee. No equipment is needed as MCD will be using supplies from a grant awarded by Project F.I.S.H. Registration is required and space is limited. Please contact Andrea Mayer at andrea.mayer@macd.org to register.
Ardis Missaukee District Library
The library has five telescoping fishing poles with a small accessory set that contains line, hooks, lures, and bobbers, which can be borrowed for up to two weeks. A fishing identification book is also available and it highlights the fish that can be found in Lake Missaukee. These fishing poles and accessory sets were donated to the library by the Wexford-Missaukee Great Start program.
Fishing line recycling
Help keep our waterways clean by using the new fishing line recycling bins that will be located throughout Missaukee County. Fishing line recycling stations will be located at Goose Lake Campground, Long Lake Campground, Crooked Lake Campground, Sapphire Lake Boat Launch, and Lake Missaukee Boat Launch in June 2020. This project is a joint partnership with our AmeriCorps Huron Pines Conservation Technician, Nick Theisen, and Grant Beck, a Life Scout working on his Eagle Scout Badge. Grant will be building and installing the bins with the help of his fellow scout members and Nick. The National Wildlife Federation and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association Marine Debris program support the fishing line recycling program. The fishing line will be picked up periodically and sent to a company that will recycle the line into fish habitat.
Andrea Mayer is the Missaukee Conservation District Education Coordinator. If you would like more information about this article or would like to register for Fishing Fridays call 231-839-7193 or emailandrea.mayer@macd.org.
