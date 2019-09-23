Horton graduates from basic military training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony D. Horton graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Horton is the grandson of Glendora Calloway of Idlewild. He is a 2019 graduate of Baldwin High School.
